Grand Chute ends Flock contract, switches to Axon

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Grand Chute voted to terminate their Flock contract Tuesday night, but the town still plans to keep their automated license plate reader (ALPR) cameras.

Grand Chute Police Chief David Maas told board members Tuesday night the town’s agreement with Flock Safety should end because of repeated service problems, including cameras down for months, delayed replacements and shifting explanations from company representatives.

Maas also cited an August 2025 news report alleging that federal immigration agents had access to local data from Flock cameras through a pilot program. Around that same time, Flock changed how local agencies review which outside agencies accessed their data and why, making oversight more difficult, according to Maas.

“What must be clarified, however, is that the technology itself is vital to our continued pursuit of providing exceptional service to our community,” Maas wrote in a memo to the board. “I can provide many examples of ways in which our department has used this technology to advance our mission of public safety. I can also tell you that we have never been made aware of an instance in which our officers have used this data inappropriately.”

Maas said the town has been evaluating Axon’s fixed-point ALPR system since October 2025, with an initial transition planned for 2027. Ongoing issues with Flock led officials to move sooner.

“My concerns with Flock’s fixed-point ALPR solution have nothing to do with the technology itself,” Maas said. “Rather, they concern the manner in which it is deployed and controlled by the vendor.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the motion to end its contracts with Flock Safety and sign an agreement with Axon.