Fox Valley Metro Police investigates death in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Officers are asking for the public's help as they investigate a death in the village of Little Chute, according to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD).

FVMPD says officers responded to a medical call at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday in the 700 block of Monroe St. in Little Chute.

When first responders arrived, they located a woman with critical injuries. They performed life-saving measures, but the woman died at a local hospital. Police say the incident is being treated as a death investigation.

FVMPD asks neighbors with any information related to this incident to please contact them at (920) 788-7505.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says that, at this time, they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

