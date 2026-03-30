Fox Crossing police seek owner of dogs that fatally attacked cat

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of two dogs that fatally attacked a cat Sunday night.

The attack happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Sunset Lane, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department. Officers said the dogs, described as pit bull mixes, killed the cat in a ditch. One dog had a tan coat, and the other had a gray, reddish and tan coat with a white stomach.

Police said a white sedan from the early 2000s, similar to a Chevrolet Impala, arrived at the scene, picked up the dogs and left. The vehicle’s occupants were described as a Black man with dreadlocks in his late 20s to early 30s and a white woman of larger stature.

The homeowner told police they struck the vehicle’s left rear bumper with a metal shovel, which may have caused minor paint damage.

Investigators believe the dogs’ owner may have ties to Fox Crossing or Menasha. Police are asking residents to check security or doorbell camera footage from the area for images of the car or the dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tubbs or the Fox Crossing Police Department at 920-720-7109. Tips can also be sent via Facebook message or anonymously through the Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers P3 app.

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