Fleet Farm launches tornado relief food drive

UPDATE #2: Fleet Farm is launching a tornado relief food drive to support families affected by recent storms in the Appleton and Menasha areas.

Beginning July 30, community members can donate nonperishable food items at two Appleton-area collection sites:

Fleet Farm Appleton, 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Fleet Farm Store Support Center, 2401 S. Memorial Drive

Donation bins will be placed near the front entrances of both locations.

Suggested donations include canned vegetables, canned fruit and soup, peanut butter, pasta, rice, boxed meals, cereal, shelf-stable milk, granola bars and other nonperishable food items.

“Our communities have always come together during times of need,” Fleet Farm President Nick Widi said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to help support our neighbors by serving as a collection site and encouraging others to join us in making a difference.”

Donations will be accepted during normal business hours. Fleet Farm encouraged residents to follow the Fleet Farm Appleton Facebook page for updates and additional information.

UPDATE: Fleet Farm representatives say the water supply has been depleted, so a distribution will not take place Thursday.

However, representatives told NBC 26 they will set up a food drive collection box Thursday.

The company said more details will be available soon. This article will be updated.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Fleet Farm plans to distribute free bottled water to Fox Cities neighbors affected by the tornado event Monday.

The company said a semitruckload of bottled water will be handed out in the parking lot of the Fleet Farm Store Support Center at 2401 S. Memorial Drive in Appleton.

Distribution began at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and will continue while supplies last.

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while Fleet Farm employees load cases of water into cars.