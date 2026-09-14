Fire damages mobile home in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — No one was injured in an early morning mobile home fire in Little Chute, according to fire officials.

The Little Chute Fire Department responded around 8 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Vandenbroek Road. Crews found flames coming from windows on the back side of the property.

Officials said ammunition inside the home also began to discharge during the fire.

Crews brought the fire under control, and the lone occupant inside the house was able to escape safely, according to Little Chute Fire Chief Duane Nechodom. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.