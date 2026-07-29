Donation drive for Menasha schools underway

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A local clinic is serving as a donation drop-off site for the Menasha Joint School District’s annual back-to-school drive as the district continues recovering from tornado damage.

The drive begins Wednesday and is collecting gently used clothing, gift cards, school supplies and hygiene products for students and staff.

A doctor with the Mobile Health Team said the district’s needs are greater this year because of the tornado, and the clinic offered its building as a drop-off location while school facilities remain closed.

Several school district staff members are also volunteering for the drive, she said.

Donations can be dropped off at 116 E. Bell St. in Neenah from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 6.