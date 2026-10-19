Crash sends two to hospital in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — Two people were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Little Chute.

Responders were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of W. North Avenue and Holland Road in Little Chute at 12:20 p.m.

As a result of the crash, an SUV went into a ditch. The driver of the SUV was able to get out of the vehicle and was walking around at the scene but later complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The driver of the other vehicle had to be extricated by fire crews and was also taken to a hospital.

Both drivers were conscious following the crash.

Curtis Riedy, highway commissioner for the Outagamie County Highway Department, said he heard the crash from his office and went outside to see what had happened. He told NBC 26 that he and another highway department employee helped police direct traffic after the crash.

Riedy also said W. North Avenue has seen increased traffic because of ongoing construction on I-41.