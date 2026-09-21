County Executive Hintz to hold budget town hall in Omro Wednesday

OMRO (NBC 26) — Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz will hold a public town hall Wednesday evening in Omro to discuss the proposed county budget and answer questions from neighbors, his office announced Monday.

Neighbors will have a chance to hear from Hintz about the proposed budget and ask questions.

According to county officials, the discussion will also give neighbors the opportunity to learn more about the county's financial position and how the proposed budget was developed.

The town hall will take place Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Omro Area Community Center. The event is open to the public, and no registration is required.