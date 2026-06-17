Complaint: Seven dead cats found in Neenah home

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A Neenah woman is accused of abandoning cats in her former home, leading to their deaths, court records show.

Jennifer McDonald, 47, was charged Tuesday in Winnebago County with mistreatment of animals causing death and intentionally abandoning an animal.

Investigators say McDonald left cats inside her former home in the 400 block of Washington Avenue between September and December 2025 without adequate food or care.

Police found the remains of seven cats in April during a foreclosure cleanout, along with feces, empty food packaging and, according to the complaint, evidence the animals had cannibalized each other.

McDonald initially told officers she had “got rid of” the cats, but later admitted she stopped feeding them in September 2025 and didn’t remove them from the home. Her daughter confirmed the cats were left behind and said she lied to police in December to protect her mother.

McDonald cited depression and health struggles, telling investigators she “totally dropped the ball” and felt horrible about the deaths.

She is due in court July 6.

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