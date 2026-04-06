Child pulled from water in Little Chute, expected to recover

LITTLE CHUTE (NBC 26) — A child is in stable condition after being rescued from a residential retention pond Sunday evening, according to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Golden Gate Drive in Little Chute for a report of a person who had gone under the water.

When officers arrived, they located the child in the pond, pulled them from the water and began lifesaving medical care at the scene.

Police say the child is currently in stable condition.

Authorities are not releasing the identity of the juvenile out of respect for the family.