Body recovered from Fox River near Sunset Park in Kimberly

VILLAGE OF KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — A man was found dead Thursday in the Fox River near Sunset Park in the Village of Kimberly.

The Outagamie County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report at 11:48 a.m. of a body in the river, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department. Responding officers located a deceased man from the area in the water.

Investigators said there is no indication of foul play at this time, though the investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.