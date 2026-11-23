KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season is underway, and while hunters are heading into the woods, the work is just beginning for local meat processors.

At Haen Meat Packing in Kaukauna, employees are already seeing a steady stream of deer coming through their doors. But this year's unusually warm opening weekend has made things even busier than expected.

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Warm weather keeps Kaukauna meat processor busy during Wisconsin deer season

"Our Saturday was definitely more chaotic than normal," said Phil Schmidt, one of the owners of Haen Meat Packing.

Schmidt explained that hunters typically spend the weekend in the woods before bringing their deer in for processing on Sunday evening or Monday. This year, warmer temperatures changed that routine.

"This year with the really warm weather yesterday, they were forced to try to get here as quickly as possible, so we definitely had more deer yesterday than we normally would on a Saturday," Schmidt said.

From the woods to the dinner table

Once a deer arrives at Haen Meat Packing, employees begin the process of turning the harvest into meat hunters can take home.

Schmidt says every deer is skinned and placed under refrigeration the same day it arrives, an especially important step during warmer weather.

From there, the deer moves through several stages, including cutting, trimming, packaging and freezing.

Each deer is processed individually to ensure hunters receive meat from their own harvest.

"So we scan a tag, our order comes up, every deer gets cut individually. So your deer gets cut, you get your cuts back," Schmidt explained.

Hunters can also have their venison turned into products such as brats, summer sausage, snack sticks and jerky.

Schmidt says many deer brought in during opening weekend will be cut and packaged before Thanksgiving. However, sausage production takes longer, with employees sometimes continuing to process meat from the season into February and March.

How harvested deer help the DNR

While meat processors are busy preparing venison, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also using the hunting season to gather information about the state's deer population.

DNR wildlife technician Eli Oskey was at the Kaukauna facility examining harvested deer to estimate their ages.

"We look at, you know, the size, the teeth, the wear on them," Oskey explained. "We're looking at just overall health and population of the deer."

By examining the condition and wear of a deer's teeth, wildlife technicians can estimate its age. That information contributes to statewide data used to monitor deer populations and help guide management decisions, including harvest authorizations.

Oskey says deer between one and three years old are among the most commonly examined, although older deer are occasionally brought in.

"So far this year, we've seen an eight-year-old," Oskey said, adding that deer approaching 12 years old are sometimes examined.

Students from Fox Valley Technical College were also at the facility gaining hands-on experience learning how to estimate deer ages.

Warm weather impacts hunters and deer

The warmer temperatures aren't just affecting meat processors.

According to Oskey, the weather can also influence deer movement throughout the day.

"So deer, like humans, don't always like to move around when it's super hot," Oskey said. "So when you get these cooler days, that's usually when they're a little bit more active."

Despite the warmer conditions, Oskey says hunters are still heading into the woods for the annual tradition.

More than just a busy season

For Schmidt, deer season means long hours and plenty of hard work, but it's also a tradition that holds personal meaning.

He began working at the meatpacking facility when he was just 17 years old, skinning deer. Now, as an owner, he says one of his favorite parts of the season is hearing hunters share their experiences.

"It's getting to hear the stories. You know, listening to the hunters tell their hunt camp stories and just seeing families together," Schmidt said.

He says hunting has always been about family, remembering the time he spent in the woods with his father and grandfather.

And while the work can be exhausting, Schmidt says his employees look forward to the season each year.

Wisconsin's nine-day gun deer season continues through Sunday, November 29, and local meat processors are expecting to stay busy as more hunters bring in their harvests.