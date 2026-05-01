Apartment fire displaces one family in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A Thursday night apartment fire forced three people from their home in Grand Chute, though no injuries were reported, officials said Friday.

The Grand Chute Fire Department said crews were called to the 300 block of South Kools Street at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday after multiple reports of smoke inside the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in a hallway and learned some people had already evacuated. Responders were initially told the fire was on the third floor, but a quick search revealed it was in a first-floor apartment.

Firefighters doused the flames with a water extinguisher within about 10 minutes of arriving, using a second extinguisher to cool remaining hot spots. Crews aired out the building and released extra fire units after the situation was under control.

People living in the other units were allowed to return home, but the family in the affected unit will need to find a new place to live.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the extent of damage has not yet been determined.

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