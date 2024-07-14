Former President Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee for the RNC

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention on Sunday.

Trump flew in from Newark International Airport in New Jersey Sunday evening.

NBC was at the airport and witnessed the plane take off at about 4:50 p.m. E.T.

The former president yesterday suffered a gunshot wound to the ear in an assassination attempt, but later stated on Truth Social his intent to attend the RNC.

TMJ4's reporters asked delegates and Milwaukee locals how they felt about the assassination attempt and what that means for the RNC.

Anchors Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim later spoke to a former CIA officer about how security may change at the RNC and what that could look like.

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip