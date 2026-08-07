Worker dies at Saputo Cheese plant in Fond du Lac County

ALTO (NBC 26) — A 43-year-old man died overnight while working at the Saputo Cheese plant in Alto, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death is still undetermined, pending an autopsy, but the sheriff said a preliminary investigation indicates the man likely died from a medical event that happened while he was working.

The initial call came in from a fellow Saputo employee just after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. LifeStar Emergency Medical Services and deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene, where they found the man.

This incident remains under investigation. No additional information will be released at this time, the sheriff said.