Woman seriously injured in Fond du Lac County rollover crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 57-year-old Kewaskum woman was seriously injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Fond du Lac County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened just before 10:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 in the Township of Osceola. Responding deputies said the driver was trapped and unresponsive inside the vehicle when they arrived.

A deputy and two bystanders pulled the woman from the car, and deputies performed CPR until she began breathing on her own, according to the sheriff's office. Paramedics took over care, and ThedaStar Medical Helicopter was requested but could not respond due to weather. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the woman suffered a medical episode before her car left the roadway, struck a driveway embankment and overturned.

Highway 45 was closed between County Highway F and County Highway W for about 45 minutes. Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with traffic control.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies say.