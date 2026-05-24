Woman sentenced after Fond du Lac drug deal 'gone wrong'

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old woman charged in a deadly Fond du Lac drug deal was sentenced Friday.

Annaka Trudell will serve 35 years in prison, with an additional 20 years of extended supervision, after prosecutors say she killed a woman in a 2024 "drug deal gone wrong."

According to a criminal complaint, Trudell stabbed Ashley Calo outside of her car, while Calo's son was inside the vehicle. The child was not hurt.

"I am sorry to all of Ashley's family. There are no words to express how sorry I am. There are absolutely no excuses for what happened," Trudell said Friday.

See our previous reporting on this story here.