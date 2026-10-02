Woman leads deputies on 5-mile I-41 chase before tire deflation devices end pursuit near Highway 151

A woman was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County early Thursday morning after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 41 and leading deputies on a 5-mile pursuit.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-41 northbound near County Highway F at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2026, for an equipment violation. The driver provided a false name, but the deputy recognized her and knew she had a valid warrant out of Fond du Lac County for failure to pay on a possession of cocaine charge.

Additional deputies responded to the scene. When the driver was asked to exit the vehicle so she could be taken into custody on the warrant, she refused and fled.

As Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies pursued the vehicle, two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers successfully deployed tire deflation devices at I-41 and Lost Arrow Road. The suspect vehicle was eventually disabled near Highway 151 in the northbound lanes of I-41.

The driver then fled on foot but was taken into custody on the Highway 151 overpass over I-41. A passenger in the vehicle cooperated with investigators and was released following the conclusion of the investigation.

The driver was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:



Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Two counts of Felony Bail Jumping

The driver also had an open case in Winnebago County for Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, as well as an open case in Waupaca County for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Designer Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC.

The pursuit covered approximately 5 miles. No damage to government or private property was reported. I-41 was closed for approximately 2 hours following the conclusion of the pursuit for investigative purposes and for removal of the vehicle.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/EMS Department.

