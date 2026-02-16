Woman found dead after camper fire at Fond du Lac County campground

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 35-year-old woman was found dead after a camper fire at Breezy Hill Campground in Fond du Lac County; four others escaped with non-life-threatening injuries

The sheriff's office received multiple 911 calls just before 11 a.m. reporting the fire at N4177 Cearns Lane. An adult male and three children safely exited the camper, but the woman was still inside when first responders arrived.

Deputies, along with personnel from the Eden Fire Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, responded to the scene. The woman was found inside the camper and pronounced dead at the scene while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen area and was quickly brought under control by fire personnel.

The male and three children received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the fire. The American Red Cross also assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the fire and the woman's manner of death have not yet been determined.