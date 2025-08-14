Woman arrested after making fake armed robbery call, police say

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police arrested a 34-year-old woman after they say she faked being the victim of an armed robbery.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the woman claimed she was walking from a local business to a bank with business funds when a stranger confronted her with a knife near a bus stop, and ran away with the money.

The call prompted officers to lock down the area of North Macy and West Rees streets Wednesday morning by setting up a perimeter, using a drone, a UTV for the tall grass along the river, a sheriff's office K9, and reviewing surveillance video.

However, police say the surveillance footage showed nobody in the area at the time of the call — which was at about 9:24 a.m — and the woman admitted she faked the story. Police then arrested the woman and took her to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

"False reports waste valuable public safety resources, divert Officers from real emergencies, and put the community at risk," police said.