Why did it move? The story behind a 1860s building that was relocated to Fond du Lac's downtown

A Fond du Lac man is preserving old buildings, including one that was recently moved across town.

Video shows the building moving, community reaction and what it will be used for in the future.

After eight hours of moving, a 1860s building now sits prominently on Fond du Lac’s North Main Street.

The building and it’s move is capturing the community’s attention, and I spoke with the man behind the project: State Farm Insurance Agent Sam Meyer.

Meyer has a broad interest in history. Sitting in his office filled with historic memorabilia, he told me about the five historic properties he’s bought in Fond du Lac, also including the 18 Hands Ale Haus on Division Stree.“Whatever I can do to kind of beautify our downtown and, and assist with something, I'm interested in doing,” Meyer said.

The building that was moved was formerly located on South Marr Street. During the course of about 160 years, the building has been home to former physician’s office and carriage house.

Now, Meyer is making it the new home of his State Farm Insurance Office.

“It'll bring it back to its former glory,” Meyer said.

The fact that his building will have a new life is exciting many in the community, including the dozens of neighbors that woke up at 6:00 to watch the building move.

“I hope they take care of a lot of these older buildings and you know, not destroy them, but keep them because a lot of them like this one, have a great heritage behind them,” Fond du Lac resident Maggie Nonastied said.

Robert Giese, who also went to see the move, said as a former mason, he couldn’t miss seeing the brick building move.

“I'm basically out here to watch history,” Giese said. “The people seeing it going down the road don't understand the work that has to be to move a brick building.”

Meyer said he will spend the next year refurbishing this building. This comes as he recently closed on another historic Fond du Lac building — the location that was once “Beer Nuts” bar, but now sits vacant. So more renovation may be on the way in Fond du Lac.

