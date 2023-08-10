What does crime among young people really look like in Fond du Lac?

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — When crime dominates headlines, it can take a toll on a community—especially when it involves young people.

Car crashes, shootings, gang activity—that's what's been top of mind for many in Fond du Lac recently.

It might even seem to some that the problems are getting worse.

But the data tells a somewhat different story.

In the past five years, arrests of young people by the Fond du Lac Police Department have fluctuated year-by-year; but the city did not see a significant increase in 2022 compared to five years ago.

But Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said the landscape of what young people are facing did shift during the pandemic.

“You know, these kids were on their own, in many instances, every single day. . . and it was during that time where you had more isolation, more anxiety, more depression, and you weren't learning, you didn't have socialness,” Goldstein said. “You weren't together with your classmates, outside if playing sports.”

In the past few years, Goldstein said they’ve seen two competing gang-like groups emerge. The groups are made up of 12-15 people on each side, with members as young as 14.

He said the pandemic also could have contributed to the rise of these gang-like groups.

“From all the intelligence we have you know, these are newer,” Goldstein said. “And I would say that, I believe in general, just in my humble opinion, is a lot of it started in that COVID era when you had more isolation from the schools and we weren't together.”

Now, Goldstein says the police department and community groups are working to reach kids and provide support early.

One of those groups is the Boys and Girls Club of Fond du Lac.

Engaged youth is typically a successful and happy youth,” said CEO Dan Hebel. “By engaged, I mean they have created layers in their lives where people are supporting them, paying attention to them, and offering accountability.”

The group works to provide a healthy environment for young people but Hebel said change is up to all of us.

“If you're concerned about your children, or children in this community, engage with them,” Hebel said. “Ignorance is bliss, but ignorance is dangerous. Get involved. See it firsthand.”

Goldstein and Hebel recommend talking with kids early about social media, interpersonal relationships, and safe behavior.

And they stressed that crime doesn't tell the whole story of Fond du Lac.

“As bad as people think it is, this is a pretty wonderful community to live in,” Hebel said.