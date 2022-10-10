WATCH: Vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac ended with squad crashing into vehicle

FOND DU LAC — A stolen firearm and drugs were found in a car after a vehicle pursuit in Fond du Lac Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of 1st Street and South Military Road. The vehicle fled, leading police on a 40-mile-per-hour chase throughout central portions of Fond du Lac.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle hit a fence and backed into a Fond du Lac Police squad car before fleeing again.

Officers from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office were called in to help. Officers and Deputies were able to box the suspect vehicle in and conduct a high-risk traffic stop.

A stolen firearm was located inside the vehicle as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

The driver was a 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee. The passengers consisted of a 20-year-old Fond du Lac man, a 34-year-old Fond du Lac woman and a 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy.

All four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and were held at the Fond du Lac County Jail in secure detention.

This incident is still under investigation.