WATCH: Historic building in Fond du Lac moves to Main Street

Dozens gathered to watch a 160-year-old building in Fond du Lac move to Main Street.

Video shows the building moving, and the community's reaction to the move.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, dozens of people in the Fond du Lac community gathered outside in the cold on South Marr Street, hoping to watch a 160-year-old building move across town.

I was there dark and early, talking with neighbors about the big move.

The building saw generations of Fond du Lac come and go. It was built in the 1860s and was a physician’s practice first, then used by a mortician and then converted into a carriage house.

It had become a landmark next to Thrive Church on Marr Street. But now, insurance agent Sam Meyer is bringing this building and its history to Main Street, where it will have even more prominence in the downtown area.

People who were gathered Tuesday morning tell me this is an exciting day for the community.

“We've been watching, and watching, and waiting because we've lived in Fond du Lac our whole lives and history is very important,” lifelong Fond du Lac resident Mary Breister said.

Her husband Mark, who Mary described as a big fan of history, agreed.

“We wouldn’t miss this for anything,” Mark Breister said.

We’re hoping speaking with Meyer to learn more about why he chose this historic building and will keep you updated.

