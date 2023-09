FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Incredible video above from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy responding to an apartment fire, extinguishing part of the fire, and rescuing a dog.

The deputy returned the dog to its owner.

The sheriff's office said fire crews attacked the rest of the fire after they got to the scene.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue said if it weren't for the deputy's quick response, the fire likely would have spread further.