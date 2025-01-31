Wanted man arrested after pointing gun at woman in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A wanted Chicago man was arrested Thursday night after pointing a gun at a woman and trying to escape police using an Uber ride, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Police said officers responded to N. Butler Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. for a woman reporting that a man pointed a gun at her face inside their home — which included five children, ranging from newborn to 13-years-old.

Officers then learned the suspect was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a federal parole warrant for the possession of a machine gun and dangerous drugs, according to a media release.

Officers set up around the house to attempt contact and rescue. The suspect tried to leave the area using an Uber ride, police said, but Fond du Lac Police officers took the suspect into custody and recovered the weapon without further incident.

According to the release, officers entered the home and verified the woman and all her children were not hurt.

The 31-year-old man from Chicago was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is being held on the federal parole warrant. Police say additional criminal charges from Thursday's incident will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation into this incident remains active and still at its preliminary stages, police say.