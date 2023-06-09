Walleye Weekend kicks off in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Friday kicks off is the first day of the 44th annual Walleye Weekend!

It's Fond du Lac’s biggest fundraiser of the year benefitting 36 nonprofits.

Pete Wilke, Executive Director of Fond du Lac Festivals, said the volunteers and nonprofits are the event's core.

“They help with the food stands operating here, they help with the tournaments, family-friendly events and activities, the shows. Nonprofits are what make this festival run.

As its name suggests, Walleye Weekend is centered around fishing, with the 45th annual Mercury Marine National Walleye Tournament.

"First place prize is a series A boat motor and trailer. It's a long boat with a Mercury on the back, a motor guide motor on the front. It's worth about $50,000. And they also get $5,000 for paying the taxes on that boat. And then second place they get $10,000. We pay all the way down to 80th place,” Mercury Marine National Walleye Tournament Director Ken Krueger said.

For people not interested in fishing, there's a lot more to look forward to—like a lot of live music on three stages.

“[There’s] a ton of variety, a ton of genres. You're gonna find something you like as far as music goes,” Wilke said.

Plus, there will be a lot of food, including fried cheese curds and a fish fry. The Harry Schneide with the Kiwanis Club said they’re planning on serving 3,000 lbs of cheese!

There’s also lots of fun for families, like the Wisconsin Herd, a scavenger hunt, inflatable bounce houses, and a dog-jumping competition.

The fun lasts until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

