UPDATE: Sex offender who cut off GPS tracker in custody, police say

UPDATE: Chad A. Maertz was taken into custody at a Walmart in Germantown, according to Fond du Lac Police in an update on social media.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Fond du Lac Police officers are looking for registered sex offender who allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring system on early Monday afternoon.

Chad A. Maertz left his home at 99 W. Division Street and his whereabouts are unknown, according to a media release from Fond du Lac Police.

Maertz (pictured above) is described by police as white, 5’ 10”, blond hair (shaved/balding) with brown eyes. He is known to drive a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan (pictured above) displaying a Wisconsin registration plate – ARJ4624, police say.

Maertz was convicted on December 18, 2002 of abduction of another’s child in Fond du Lac County.

Officers ask neighbors to remain vigilant and to report any sightings of Maertz or his van to 9-1-1.