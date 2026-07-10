UPDATE: One in custody after Fond du Lac incident

UPDATE: Fond du Lac Police say a suspect was taken into custody, and the shelter in place has been lifted after an active incident on Hamilton Place.

A large police presence will still be seen in the area as officers clear the scene, police add.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police in Fond du Lac say there is an active incident in the 100 block of Hamilton Place Friday morning. Residents in that block are asked to shelter in place and others to avoid the immediate area.

Police say this is incident is isolated to one home and does not involve surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 will update this article as more information becomes available.