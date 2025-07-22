Update: Officials identify woman who died in Fond du Lac County crash

UPDATE: The 81-year-old woman who died in a crash on Highway 151 on Tuesday has been identified as Mary Naggatz, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The injured man from Neenah area was identified as Daniel Sturm.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A woman has died following a head-on crash on Highway 151 in the Town of Oakfield on Tuesday, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash took place just before 12:30 p.m. of Tuesday on Highway 151 near Thill Road in the Town of Oakfield.

An 81-year-old woman from Sun Prairie was pronounced dead at the scene. A 58-year-old Neenah-area man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

An investigation suggests the woman was traveling southbound on Highway 151 when she may have suffered a medical emergency, crossing the grass median into the northbound lanes and striking the vehicle driven by the Waupun man.

The Waupun man tried to maneuver his car and hit another northbound car. The occupants of the third vehicle were not injured, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.

