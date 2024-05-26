Two women rescued from Rock River in Township of Waupun after capsizing kayak

WAUPUN (NBC 26) — Two women were rescued from the Rock River in the Township of Waupun Saturday evening after capsizing their kayaks, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said at 7:24 p.m. Saturday, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a woman saying she and her friend were trapped in downed timber and unable to escape the currents.

A dispatcher guided a sheriff's sergeant to the location of the 40-year-old Beaver Dam woman and the 52-year-old Waupun woman, just north of Hwy 49 near Church Road in the Township of Waupun.

The sheriff's office said the Waupun Police Department, LifeStar Ambulance, and Waupun Fire Departments were also sent to help.

When the sergeant arrived, the sheriff's office said he found a good Samaritan already in the water trying to help the women.

The sheriff's office said the sergeant entered the water and used water rescue equipment to

rescue the women.

The sheriff's office said both women were uninjured and their kayaks were recovered.