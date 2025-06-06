Two teenagers arrested after Fond du Lac vape shop burglary

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police say two teenagers were arrested in connection to a burglary at a vape shop in Fond du Lac early Thursday morning.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says officers responded to a commercial glass-break alarm at Supply Plus, a vape shop located in the 500 block of W. Johnson Street, just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found a damaged door and a shattered window when they arrived to the shop. Two young men — a 19-year-old and 17-year-old both from Fond du Lac — surrendered and willingly exited the shop.

Police say the suspects were taken into custody without incident, and are referring burglary and criminal damage to property charges. Both teens are being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

“This outcome highlights the strength of our interagency collaboration," Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said in a news release. "The quick, decisive actions taken by all involved ensured the situation was resolved safely and effectively."