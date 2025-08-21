Two people sentenced for role in sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man who paid his girlfriend to sexually assault the woman's daughter was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a Fond du Lac County courthouse on Thursday.

In June, Juan Carlos Rocha Meija entered a no contest plea to first-degree child sexual assault.

On Thursday, Judge Laura Lavey also ordered Mejia to spend 20 years on extended supervision upon his release.

Prosecutors said Mejia blindfolded, tied up, and suffocated the 12-year-old in the back of a van before she escaped to a nearby home where a neighbor called police.

The girl's mother, Elia Antonio, was also convicted in connection to the assault in May, when she pleaded guilty to human trafficking and failure to protect a child.

On Thursday, Judge Laura Lavey sentenced Antonio to 34 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision upon her release.

Prosecutors pointed out in court that Antonio had a phone in the van and listened to her daughter's screams and did nothing.

"It is almost beyond comprehension how a mother could do that", Judge Lavey said in court.