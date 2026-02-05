Two arrested in Fond du Lac County after pursuit on Highway 151

FOND DU LAC COUNTY- (NBC 26 — On Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 4, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a vehicle tied to a pursuit with Brown County. Officials say that chase started after the suspect fled a traffic stop and struck a Brown County deputy’s vehicle.

Not long after, a Village of Rosendale officer spotted that same car heading south on STH 26 and followed it until a Fond du Lac deputy tried to pull it over. Officers set up a high‑risk stop and the vehicle briefly pulled over, then suddenly took off again at a high rate of speed.

A Fond du Lac police officer deployed a tire‑deflation device; both driver‑side tires went flat, but the car kept going onto US‑151. It finally stopped near Oak Center Road, where deputies arrested the driver and passenger without any struggle.

The driver, a 44‑year‑old man from Madison, is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on felony charges that include fleeing/eluding and first‑degree reckless endangering safety, along with possession of THC (repeater). He also received citations for operating while revoked, transporting open intoxicants, excessive speeding in a 55 mph zone, and a Class D license restriction violation. Brown County had earlier said the suspect was connected to additional alleged charges from the original incident, including hit‑and‑run and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The passenger, a 34‑year‑old Madison woman, was also booked at the county jail on charges of resisting/obstructing and possession of THC.

The pursuit covered about four miles. Fond du Lac deputies were helped by the Village of Rosendale Police, Waupun Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Authorities say there were no injuries and no damage to any of the vehicles involved.