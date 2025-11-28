Tractor destroyed in Fond du Lac fire

TOWNSHIP OF ALTO — A tractor and the shed it was stored in were destroyed by fire Friday morning.

The Fond du Lac County sheriff's office says the incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Lake Maria Road in the Township of Alto.

Investigators say an employee plugged an extension cord to the tractor's engine block heating cord. When the employee returned, about 10 minutes later, the tractor was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Fire departments from Alto, Van Dyne, Waupun, and Brandon-Fairwater responded to the blaze.