TikTok-inspired arson suspect withdraws insanity plea

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A young Menasha man who allegedly set a local congressman's office on fire after learning of a possible TikTok ban withdrew an insanity plea during a court hearing on Monday.

Caiden Stachowicz, 19, is charged with arson, attempted burglary, and criminal damage to property.

Stachowicz appeared at the Fond du Lac County Courthouse on Monday for a status conference. According to court records, he withdrew his not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea, which was entered back in March.

In January, Stachowicz allegedly set fire to Congressman Glenn Grothman's office in Fond du Lac because the Republican wanted TikTok to be sold from its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Stachowicz is scheduled to be back in court for another status conference on Sep. 16.