Three people injured in Fond du Lac Police pursuit

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 36-year-old man was arrested and three people were injured following a police chase in Fond du Lac on Christmas Day, according to the City of Fond du Lac Police Department in a media release.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received reports at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday of a man who had allegedly physically abused a woman, threatened her life, and took her handgun.

According to the release, the 36-year-old suspect is a convicted felon who is already known for carrying weapons.

Authorities located the suspect's car at around 11:30 a.m., but when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the man fled at a high rate of speed in the direction of the victim's home.

The car chase lasted for less than a minute before the suspect crashed into two cars at the intersection of E. Arndt Street and N. Park Avenue, according to police.

The suspect ran after the crash, rushing authorities to establish a perimeter. He was eventually located in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of E. Follett Street, where officers forcibly took him into custody, according to the release.

The three bystanders injured in the crash suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers involved in the chase nor the suspect were injured.

A handgun was recovered from the suspect's car. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail to face multiple criminal charges in addition to the already issued warrants for his arrest, says police.