'This event brings the community together': Festival of Trees comes to Fond du Lac

The Festival of Trees in Fond du Lac raises money for nonprofits through a gala and community event.

Twenty-two trees decorated by nonprofits will be auctioned.

Video shows why the event is important to the community.

Nonprofits are an important part of the community here in Fond du Lac; and now, one group is using the holidays to offer support for them.

The Festival of Trees features 22 trees decorated by nonprofits at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts. They’ll be sold in a silent auction at a gala on Friday and a family-friendly community event on Saturday.

Festival organizer Stephanie Jo Schulz has been involved in the Fond du Lac nonprofit community for years, and she says these trees can be auctioned for up to $1,000.

“This event brings the community together,” Schulz said. “We as organizations take the resources that we have and multiply them tenfold by giving to the most needy or by giving to people who will impact the most.”

The gala is Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and costs $20. The Makers Market and community celebration is on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Prices vary between $3 and $5 depending on age.