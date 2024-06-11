'There's a lot of history here': Ripon celebrates 175 years in 2024

RIPON (NBC 26) — Founded in 1849, the city of Ripon is celebrating its 175th birthday this year!

"There's a lot of history here," David Sakrison, Ripon Historical Society Board President, said.

Sakrison said the city was founded by a group of entrepreneurs. It's now home to Ripon College and claims it is the birthplace of one of the country's two major political parties.

"They created a very vibrant community that gave birth to a college before the city was even formed," Sakrison said. "They gave birth to the party of Abraham Lincoln. They became a very strong community grew very quickly."

Neighbors tell me they’re proud of how far the city’s come since the 1850s.

"We love it," said one visitor. "Their downtown is still vibrant. How many small towns come and go... I just love that they are still going strong."

City leaders tell me they’re seeing more growth in downtown this year, and are looking forward to another 175 years of progress.

