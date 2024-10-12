Temporary yellow-tinged water in Ripon leaves some neighbors concerned

RIPON (NBC 26) — In parts of Ripon, neighbors say they saw yellowish residue in their water.

"I usually drink a glass of water in the morning, and I noticed that it was kind of yellowish looking," Kathy Haferman said. "I'm glad I didn't drink it."

Some neighbors near Jackson Street say they were worried about finding issues in the water.

"It is a little concerning, our water quality," Alexis Keeler said.

City manager Adam Sonntag tells me residents were experiencing rust in the water, which he says can happen when sediment in water mains is disturbed.

Resident Ethan Gack said he's concerned about the city's infrastructure.

"I do hope the city looks into [water issues]," Gack said.

Sonntag said the city began flushing the hydrants Friday, and there is no risk to using the water.

The city is advising anyone who notices discoloration to run the water in their homes until it runs clear.

