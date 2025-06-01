Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase damages multiple vehicles in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old Green Bay woman is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Fond du Lac that damaged eight vehicles.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling 50 mph in a 25 mph zone on S Main St. near E 10th St. just before 6:40 p.m. Friday.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated to 80 mph while heading into the downtown area.

The chase ended after the suspect's vehicle struck eight cars and caught fire. The driver then surrendered to deputies.

Deputies said the 19-year-old has a lengthy criminal history. She was taken to Fond du Lac County Jail facing multiple charges including first degree reckless endangering safety and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

