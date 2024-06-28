Suspects in Fond du Lac sexual assault case appear in court for preliminary hearing

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Two suspects charged charged in connection to a suspected sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Fond du Lac County appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

A warning: some of the details in this case are disturbing.

Prosecutors said Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia tried to sexually assault his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter.

We're not naming the girl's mother to protect the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother allowed Rocha Mejia to drive her 12-year-old daughter to a remote area in Oakfield and sexually assault her.

The criminal complaint also said Rocha Mejia threatened his girlfriend and paid her in exchange for time with her daughter.

Investigators said Rocha Mejia attempted to blindfold, tie up and suffocate the girl with a shirt so he could assault her.

The criminal complaint said the girl was able to escape to a nearby home where a neighbor answered the door and called police.

I was able to talk with that man who helped save the girl and get her safety.

In court, the mother's charges include trafficking a child and failure to protect a child.

She waived her preliminary hearing, and a judge bound over her case.

Rocha Mejia, through a translator, asked to delay his preliminary hearing until he can get an attorney.

He will be back in court next month.