Suspect throws chunks of concrete at FDLPD Officers

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old male Fond du Lac resident wanted on a felony probation warrant from a first-degree reckless homicide, party to crime, started to throw chunks of concrete at Fond du Lac Police Department Officers when apprehended.

The Fond du Lac Police Department reports that officers responded to the 100 block of sixth street at 3:20 p.m. for the report of a wanted suspect in the area. The suspect left the area prior to the officers' arrival.

Officers then observed the suspect on a bike riding westbound on sixth street at around 5:10 p.m. The suspect stopped but was not compliant with any verbal directions.

The suspect then armed himself with two larger rocks, described as chunks of concrete by the Fond du Lac Police Department, and started making threats to harm the FDLPD Officers. The male suspect threw one rock at an FDLPD squad car and then threw another rock sticking an FDLPD Officer in the leg.

After hitting an officer in the leg, the suspect walked toward the officers and threw his bike at a squad car before arming himself again with a chunk of concrete and making threats of violence toward the officers on the scene.

A Fond du Lac Police Department Officer deployed a non-lethal impact round striking the suspect in the leg. Officials state that the suspect then dropped to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

The FDLPD Officer that was struck by the concrete received minor injuries. A separate FDLPD Officer received a minor hand injury while taking the suspect into custody. Both officers remained on duty.

The male suspect was transported to St. Agnes for medical clearance before being taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on several criminal charges in addition to the probation warrant.

An investigation into the incident is in the preliminary stages and remains under active investing. Further details or information are not being released at this time.