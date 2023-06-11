Suspect in Fond du Lac County pursuit drove on three wheels

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Last night, Fond du Lac deputies tried to pull over a car on Highway 151 at Brookhaven Beech Road in the Town of Taycheedah for following a vehicle too closely.

The suspect failed to yield, and shortly after the chase began, deputies said the suspect had a flat tire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect kept driving on three tires, but eventually lost control and crashed.

Deputies say the driver was a 24-year-old Fond du Lac man and no one else was in the car. He was arrested for OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) and possession of Fentanyl.

The pursuit covered 3.5 miles total, and no deputies or uninvolved bystanders were injured.