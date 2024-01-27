Sturgeon Spectacular is ready to go, whether the lake is frozen or thawed!

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Warming temperatures are causing the ice on Lake Winnebago to thaw, and that could be a problem for sturgeon spearing season, which starts in just two weeks.

“We knew we would never have great weather,” said Craig Molitor, president of Destination Lake Winnebago Region, which helps organize festival Sturgeon Spectacular.

“It's wintertime in Wisconsin, it's going to be too cold or too warm, too rainy, too snowy.”

The festival is designed to celebrate sturgeon spearing, but Molitor said they'll still celebrate on land, with everything from concerts to ice sculpting to hot food and drinks.

“It will be a little bit of a bummer, right, if this season has to be postponed or called off or minimized, but the festival goes on regardless,” Molitor said.

The Sturgeon Spectacular starts on Friday, Feb. 9, and goes until Feb. 11.