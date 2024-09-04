St. Cloud neighbors express frustration over water boil advisory

ST. CLOUD (NBC 26) — Neighbors in St. Cloud say they're frustrated after the village announced a water boil advisory

According to the Village of St. Cloud, the system to maintain water levels in the tower failed.

The village says low water levels in the tower can lead to unsafe bacteria in the water.

The boil advisory will be in effect until testing has found the water to be safe.

"I'm not happy about it," resident Lonna Schimmelplenning said.

The village board announced the advisory Monday, after the system to maintain water levels in the tower failed.

The village says low levels could lead to unsafe bacteria in the water, and the advisory is in place until further notice.

Neighbors like Alycia Loehr say the water issues made made getting her son ready for his first day of school more difficult.

"We barely got a bath in for him, because we had no pressure, no nothing," Loehr said.

The village says drinking water will be distributed at the village hall from 5-7 Tuesday.

But not everyone, like Schimmelplenning, is able to pick it up.

"I have breathing issues, so I don't go anywhere," Schimmelplenning said.

Village Board President Eric Heimermann says they are delivering water to people who can't make it or need water sooner.

This isn't the first time st cloud has been under a boil advisory. Heimermann said it happened four years ago, when a water main break drained the tower.

Neighbors tell me they hope it doesn't happen again.

"We've had this a few times," resident Cheryl Witt said. "Something's gotta change."

According to the village, the boil advisory will be lifted after the water has confirmed to be safe through testing. Heimermann said they to have that completed by Thursday.