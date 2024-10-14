Spooking for a cause: Fond du Lac woman's Halloween display raises money for St. Jude

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Tina Myers of Fond du Lac is taking her love of Halloween to the next level, while raising money for an important cause.



Every Halloween, Tina Myers' home is transformed into a spooky cemetery.

"People always ask me how many skeletons I have, and I don't know," Myers said. "It'd be funny for somebody to count."

Myers said her Halloween display has grown a lot during the past 17 years she's been living on Melrose Boulevard.

"When it started out, I would do like Halloween parties for my daughter and her friends, so the whole inside of my house is decorated," Myers said. "But then as the kids got older, and we didn't do parties so much anymore, I thought I can just put more attention to the outside of the yard."

Now, the display attracts the attention of the whole neighborhood.

"We have people all over the community that I don't even necessarily know that will come by and say they love the display," Myers said.

Three years ago, Myers decided to use her display to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through QR codes posted outside the display.

"At St. Jude, they want every child to be able to come and look at displays like this," Myers said. "So, if we can get rid of cancer and help the kid... this is it's just such a great fundraiser."

Eric Lane lives next door, and said the display brings the community together.

"We see people coming by all the time and looking at it, and it's just kind of a really positive thing to have in our neighborhood," Lane said. "And you know, we're the beneficiaries. We get to watch it all."

In 2021, Myers said she only ran the fundraiser for a couple weeks and raised about $300. Then in 2022, she raised more than $1,300. Last year, she raised almost double that at $2,260.

This year, Myers hopes to bring the total for the past four years to $5,000.

"It's been incredible," Myers said. "Especially when my family, my friends... I'm a hairstylist, so all my clients... are so incredibly supportive in donating."

You can check out the display on Melrose boulevard in Fond du Lac to find the QR code to donate, orvisit this link.