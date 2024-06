FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Fire Department asks residents to shelter in place Tuesday after hazardous chemical release.

According to the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue's Facebook page, before 8 p.m. a hazardous chemical release from dairy manufacturer Milk Specialties caused them to recommend people who live in the area stay inside in the area of Tompkins Street to Johnson Street and Hickory Street to Brooke Street.

