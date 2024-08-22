Six-year-old killed in crash while riding his bike in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A six-year-old child is dead after being hit by a car in Fond du Lac Monday evening, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Grove Street at about 6:24 P.M. for a report of a child hit by a vehicle.

The police department said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but initial information suggests that the six-year-old rode his bike into the street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Grove Street. Police said a 41-year-old person from North Fond du Lac was driving the vehicle.

The six-year-old was brought to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and FDLPD are working on an accident reconstruction at the scene.

Police said they're actively investigating the incident.