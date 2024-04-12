UPDATE: Six-year-old child seriously injured in Fond du Lac County crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A six-year-old child suffered life-threatening injures after a crash on Townline Road near Lincoln Road in Fond du Lac County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The sheriff's office said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday night for a crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that preliminary investigations indicate a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man from Van Dyne was traveling south on Townline Road when it hit a six-year-old girl from Van Dyne.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the child was "medically transported from the scene with life threatening injuries."

The 20-year-old man was uninjured, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

UPDATE: A previous version of this story contained information from law enforcement that the injured child was four years old. Updated reports from the Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed that the child is six years old.